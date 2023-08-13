Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1,430.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.