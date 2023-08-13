Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SPR opened at $23.13 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.