Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 8,156 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albany International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIN

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.