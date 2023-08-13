Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $111.69 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.30. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

