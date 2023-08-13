Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

