Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in ResMed by 2,341.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 211,185 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 178,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $179.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.14 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMD

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,374,291 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.