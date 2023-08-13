Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 102.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,537 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,679 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of TRIP opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

