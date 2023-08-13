Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $719,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 191.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 857,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,249,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 106,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

