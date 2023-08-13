Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,341 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $53.14 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

