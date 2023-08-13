Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 621,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVLT opened at $69.69 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

