Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $766,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ARKK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $52.67.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

