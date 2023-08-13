Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $801,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,367,000 after buying an additional 1,178,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

