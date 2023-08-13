Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $816,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ASE Technology by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 65.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 51,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASX opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

