Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $782,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,783,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 762,432 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,542,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after acquiring an additional 559,326 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

