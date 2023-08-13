Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.21.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $358.75 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,168 shares of company stock worth $5,194,041. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

