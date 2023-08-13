Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 18,203 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 107.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NMI by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

