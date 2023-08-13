Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Affirm by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Affirm by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 513.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Piper Sandler lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.