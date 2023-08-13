Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $203.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

