Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,768 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD opened at $288.62 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

