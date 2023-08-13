Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 46,656 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppLovin Stock Up 4.5 %
APP stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 648.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $39.57.
Insider Activity
In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on APP. Wedbush boosted their target price on AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Trading Halts Explained
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.