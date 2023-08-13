Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,282 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
JLL stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $189.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.