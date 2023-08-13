Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,245 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after buying an additional 949,063 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.