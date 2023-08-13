Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after acquiring an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

