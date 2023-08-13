Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 24,093 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

