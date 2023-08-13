Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,426 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $207.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

