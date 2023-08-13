Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $751,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.90%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

