Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

