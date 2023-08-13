Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 70,374 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.62 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

