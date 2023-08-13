Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.66 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

