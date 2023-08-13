Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.46 Million Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Qiagen by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

