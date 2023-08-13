Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.94 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $214.46 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day moving average of $209.70.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

