Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 253.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.
Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.35 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
