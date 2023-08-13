Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

