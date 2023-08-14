10,094 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

