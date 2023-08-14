1,600 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $88,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

CAKE stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

