1,655 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.60.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $315.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.04. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $323.40. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

