180 Degree Capital (TURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

TURN opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at $674,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $106,042.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,799 shares of company stock worth $322,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

