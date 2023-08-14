2,127 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSP opened at $151.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.