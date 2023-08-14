2,127 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of RSP opened at $151.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.