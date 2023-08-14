2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $8.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.60 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.34.

2U Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of 2U

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $316.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. 2U has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in 2U by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of 2U by 8.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 160,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

