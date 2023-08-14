30,802 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 871.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Golar LNG Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.