3,598 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,104 shares of company stock worth $12,763,159 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.41 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $105.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

