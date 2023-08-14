500,000 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.22% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $27,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

MIR opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

