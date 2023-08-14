53,029 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centene by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Centene by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Centene by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,978,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,787,000 after purchasing an additional 922,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

