8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Mizuho

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $421.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $206,682 over the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 8X8 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

