Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Insider Buys £73,000 in Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Gordon Lennox purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £73,000 ($93,290.73).

Shares of ASIT opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.92) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £136.60 million and a PE ratio of -782.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.95. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.40 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,444.44%.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

