abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

abrdn Price Performance

SLFPY opened at $9.25 on Monday. abrdn has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.