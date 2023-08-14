abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

abrdn Price Performance

SLFPY opened at $9.25 on Monday. abrdn has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.