Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $84.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADEVF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA Trading Down 5.7 %

About Adevinta ASA

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

(Get Free Report

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.