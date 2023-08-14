Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,998 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average is $132.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

