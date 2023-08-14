Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.32, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,530.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,939 shares of company stock worth $3,326,497. Insiders own 4.49% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agiliti by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,080,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,821,000 after acquiring an additional 173,262 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

