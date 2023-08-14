AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,362.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%.

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

